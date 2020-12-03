LEFTA Systems Introduces Solution for FDLE’s Use of Force Recommendations; Application Stores, Automatically Sends Data

Integration enables agencies to submit use-of-force incident data directly to the state in a quick, seamless and efficient manner, ensuring agencies comply with FDLE’s recently published use-of-force data collection recommendations. Photo credit: Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.comShutterStock.com, licensed.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – LEFTA Systems, the industry leader for law enforcement internal documentation processes and applications, today announced it has synced its Force Accountability Transparency Software (FACTS) with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE’s) Florida Incident Based Reporting System (FIBRS). This integration enables agencies to submit use-of-force incident data directly to the state in a quick, seamless and efficient manner, ensuring agencies comply with FDLE’s recently published use-of-force data collection recommendations.

FACTS is a web-based software solution designed to adapt to an agency’s use of force reporting requirements and provide law enforcement with a tool to facilitate vital documentation processes easily. Developed out of necessity in today’s rapidly changing law enforcement climate, FACTS allows management to easily review how officers are applying force through statistical data.

“The real solution to addressing police accountability initiatives and improving community relationships is not a knee-jerk reaction. Solving the problem comes in the form of a technology that strengthens trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Bryan Selzer, CEO and founder, LEFTA Systems. “Since LEFTA Systems’ software continues to grow with an agency, our FACTS application can be easily modified as reporting procedures change.”

By directly linking to the FDLE, FACTS improves across-the-board agency accountability through data collection and analysis, prioritizes post-incident transparency and strengthens community trust and respect. This immediate reporting allows law enforcement administrators to release information as quickly as possible, reducing the community spread of inaccurate information.

About LEFTA Systems

Since 2006, LEFTA Systems has been one of the industry leaders in law enforcement software. Continually testing and improving their products, LEFTA Systems applications are now being used at local, state and federal levels with over 400 agencies throughout the United States and more than 80,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. For more information about FACTS and LEFTA Systems, please visit www.leftasystems.org.