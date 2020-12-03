Historic: President of U.S. Gives 45-Minute National Address, Major Media Completely Ignores

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, in a special made for social media event, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, gave a 45-minute speech, which originally aired on Facebook, and was shared across several social media websites. There, the President laid out the case for what he calls “tremendous voter fraud and irregularities” never seen before in the United States, going through, point by point, all of the anomalies and findings from swing states which “stole his election” in the days after November 3rd, the day when ordinarily the election would have been decided. Instead, the election has gone on for “days, weeks, and months” he said.

This may be the most important speech I have ever made. I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November third elections. We used to have what was called election day, now we have election days, weeks, and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time, especially when you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote.

I don't normally do this, but @realDonaldTrump just delivered what he says is one of his "MOST IMPORTANT SPEECHES EVER" and it needs to be seen by America.



I am kindly asking you share because the media is refusing to cover it.



WATCH: https://t.co/uCsJ7JRZrN — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 3, 2020

What has been said to be historic, is that virtually all major media outlets ignored the event. As Greg Kelly from Newsmax said, The event was “totally ignored” and that “This stuff is not ignorable. They can pretend it is not happening, but it is,” he said. “Drudge Report, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, nothing, you get the picture.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo went on and on about why CNN would not air the speech, “because he’s not working on the pandemic,” and that, “Trump is so far gone that I cannot in good conscience play the substance of a 46-minute spiel that he spewed tonight, it is lies and ugly suggestions that have a basis in nothing but division and malice. It is a spiel, a con, only to benefit his own coffers,” he said.