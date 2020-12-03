CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Uses Drone to Locate Suicidal Subject Hiding in the Woods

By Jessica Mcfadyen
A deputy, certified in drone piloting, deployed his drone to locate a suicidal subject. While surveying a wooded area adjacent to Winters Street, the deputy was able to positively identify the person hiding in the tree line as the suicidal subject. File photo. VollGerne / Shutterstock.com, licensed.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, December 02, at 5:31 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Winter Street in reference to a suicidal subject who had left the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival. According to witnesses, a female subject had made statements threatening to commit self-harm and threats to harm a family member.

An initial ground search yielded negative results for the subject. A deputy, certified in drone piloting, deployed his drone in an attempt to locate the suicidal subject. While surveying a wooded area adjacent to Winters Street, the deputy noticed some movement along the tree line. Using the drone, the deputy was able to positively identify the person hiding in the tree line as the suicidal subject.

The deputy used the drone to direct deputies on the ground to the subject’s location. The woman was immediately taken into protective custody. She was transported to Springbrook Hospital under a Baker Act.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

