Fort Myers Man Arrested, Charged with 12 Counts of Child Pornography

Jack Walter Stollenwerk, 58, was located and arrested at his home on Primrose Court in Fort Myers Beach. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have charged Stollenwerk with twelve counts of Child Pornography.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – On May 9, 2020, members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a Cybertip indicating that a suspect had uploaded several images of child pornography. Utilizing information provided in the tip, detectives dedicated hundreds of hours to the digital trail left by the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives identified a possible address associated with the images as 17570 Primrose Court in Fort Myers Beach. Detectives then confirmed that the suspect responsible for uploading these explicit images was Jack Walter Stollenwerk, 58.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, detectives travelled to Stollenwerk’s home on Primrose Court, to execute a search warrant on the residence. Upon arrival, Stollenwerk was located and arrested.

“Disgusting behavior like this will not be tolerated,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Our children will be safe and protected in Lee County. I am proud of my detectives for putting this predator exactly where he belongs, behind bars.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have charged Jack Walter Stollenwerk with twelve counts of Child Pornography.