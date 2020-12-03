CrimeLocalSociety

Fort Myers Man Arrested, Charged with 12 Counts of Child Pornography

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Jack Walter Stollenwerk
Jack Walter Stollenwerk, 58, was located and arrested at his home on Primrose Court in Fort Myers Beach. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have charged Stollenwerk with twelve counts of Child Pornography.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – On May 9, 2020, members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a Cybertip indicating that a suspect had uploaded several images of child pornography. Utilizing information provided in the tip, detectives dedicated hundreds of hours to the digital trail left by the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives identified a possible address associated with the images as 17570 Primrose Court in Fort Myers Beach. Detectives then confirmed that the suspect responsible for uploading these explicit images was Jack Walter Stollenwerk, 58. 

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, detectives travelled to Stollenwerk’s home on Primrose Court, to execute a search warrant on the residence. Upon arrival, Stollenwerk was located and arrested. 

“Disgusting behavior like this will not be tolerated,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Our children will be safe and protected in Lee County. I am proud of my detectives for putting this predator exactly where he belongs, behind bars.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have charged Jack Walter Stollenwerk with twelve counts of Child Pornography.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Uses Drone to…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Supreme Court to Rule on Trump Plan to Remove Millions of…

Christopher Boyle

Former Bill Clinton Aide Doug Band Alleges Ex-President…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 732