Former Bill Clinton Aide Doug Band Alleges Ex-President Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedophile Island” in 2003

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Doug Band, an ex-aide to Bill Clinton, alleged that in 2003 Clinton had paid a visit to the Caribbean island of Little St. James, where Epstein was purported to have engaged in extensive sex trafficking of underage girls. A Clinton spokesperson has denied the explosive accusation.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Band alleged that in 2003 Clinton had paid a visit to the Caribbean island of Little St. James, where Epstein was purported to have engaged in extensive sex trafficking of underage girls. Clinton was said to have traveled to the island via Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” which he has apparently ridden in many times, Band alleged.

A Clinton spokesperson has denied the explosive accusation to Vanity Fair, and supplied a “detailed travelogue entries of the period in question that did not contain a visit.”

Epstein died last year in an apparent suicide in his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell after being convicted on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors.

Band also alleged that the inner workings of the Clinton and Epstein situation as like that of a “cult.”

“It’s like a cult, that world,” he said in the Vanity Fair interview. “It’s hard to get yourself out and difficult to see outside of it. And it’s even harder to understand that when you’re inside.”

The Vanity Fair piece goes on to paint not only Clinton, but Band himself in an unflattering light, accusing him of shady business dealings involving converting Clinton Foundation donors into clients of his own corporate advisory firm.

Band, a businessman and lawyer, started his association with Clinton as a White House intern at age 22, and later became one of his closest aides during his post-presidential life.