Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Named Crime Stoppers’ Officer of the Year; Will Receive Award During County Commissioners Meeting

By George McGregor
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detective Agustin Rodriguez has been named Crime Stoppers’ Flagler County Officer of the Year for 2020. Detective Rodriguez is part of the Investigative Services Division’s Major Case Unit.

Previously Detective Rodriguez served on the Special Investigations Unit working narcotics cases and often assisted the Major Case Unit on high profile cases including stabbings, shootings, and homicides. Many of these investigations are violent crimes against people and Detective Rodriguez is currently the lead detective on a very complicated homicide investigation.

“Having served on the Crime Stoppers awards committee and as a past President, I can tell you firsthand how fierce the competition is and how hard it is for the committee to select a winner from so many outstanding nominations,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detective Rodriguez goes above and beyond to fight for justice for the victims of heinous crimes. His commitment to excellence is an example to all of us and he is very deserving of this award.”

Detective Rodriguez was the lead investigator on forty cases last year and served as a secondary investigator to many more high profile cases. Detective Rodriguez is extremely knowledgeable and often thinks “outside the box” to effectively work a case.

Normally the award would be presented at the Crime Stoppers’ Annual Banquet but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a banquet this year. Instead, Detective Rodriguez will receive the award during the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday, December 7 at 9:00 a.m.

