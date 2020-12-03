CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Body Found in the Bushes at Pine Ridge Apartment Complex In Delray Beach

By John Colascione
The body of an adult male was found in the bushes at Pine Ridge of Delray apartment complex. No motive or suspect information is known at this time. Detectives are documenting the scene and awaiting the arrival of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the suspicious death of an adult male found in the bushes in the 17300 block of Oneida Drive, Pine Ridge of Delray apartment complex. No motive or suspect information is known at this time. Detectives are documenting the scene and awaiting the arrival of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone that may have been in the area of Oneida Drive overnight or early this morning and may have information of any suspicious activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

