COPS: Man Busted for Stealing Copper from Lake Worth Power Substation

By Joe Mcdermott
KELLY, PATRICK ADAM
Patrick Kelly, 39, was arrested on December 2, 2020 and charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed, grand theft, more than $750 while less than $5,000, resisting an officer without violence and failure to appear from what was likely a warrant.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives from the Lake Worth Beach substation identified a suspect, Patrick Kelly, 39, for stealing copper grounding wire straps where he cut and removed them from Lake Worth Beach substation. 

