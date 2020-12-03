Co-Worker Dispute In Medley Neighborhood Turns Into Shooting, Attempted First-Degree Murder Charges

After exchanging words, the defendant Jimmy Lee Franklin exited his vehicle and shot the victim four times before fleeing the scene. The victim then entered their vehicle and went back to their place of employment where they waited for first responders.

MEDLEY, FL – On Friday, November 20th, 2020 at approximately 7:05 PM, Medley Officers responded to the area of 8700 Northwest 93rd Street and 8140 Northwest 93rd Street in reference to a shooting. Upon officer’s arrival, they made contact with a victim, who was located at PepsiCo, 8701 Northwest 93rd Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on scene, subsequently transporting the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Ryder Trauma for further medical care. When Medley Detectives arrived on scene to investigate multiple bullet shell casings were discovered in the area of 8140 Northwest 93rd Street. Video surveillance was obtained from different businesses in the area and statements were obtained from different parties.

The investigation revealed that the defendant, Jimmy Lee Franklin and the victim, were co-workers at PepsiCo. While at work, a verbal disagreement regarding union issues developed, at which point both parties decided to leave work, to fight. Both the victim and the defendant left their place of employment in their own vehicles, and ended up at 8140 Northwest 93rd Street. After exchanging words, the defendant Jimmy Lee Franklin exited his vehicle and shot the victim four times before fleeing the scene. The victim then entered their vehicle and went back to their place of employment where they waited for first responders.

On December 2, 2020, at 1:17 PM, Jimmy Lee Franklin surrendered at the Medley Police Department station, located at 7777 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Medley, where he was arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder.