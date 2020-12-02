CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Unincorporated West Palm Beach; Shooter at Sheriff’s Office Headquarters

By Joe Mcdermott
West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 12:19 pm today, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Southern Boulevard in regards to a report of shooting. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male shot in the leg. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooter is at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters being interviewed. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting further. The Sheriffs Office are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

