Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Unincorporated West Palm Beach; Shooter at Sheriff’s Office Headquarters

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 12:19 pm today, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Southern Boulevard in regards to a report of shooting. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male shot in the leg. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooter is at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters being interviewed. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting further. The Sheriffs Office are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.