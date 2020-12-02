AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia Wins Four 2021 Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Awards

By George McGregor
Fun and funky Soul named Best Buy in the Subcompact Crossover category for seventh consecutive year. Fast selling Telluride sits atop the Midsize Crossover category for second year.

Kia Motors America (KMA) is pleased to announce that Soul (Subcompact Crossover), Seltos (Subcompact Crossover), Rio (Subcompact Car) and Telluride (Midsize Crossover) have been named 2021 Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Award winners. A seventh consecutive win for Soul marks the longest running streak in the Subcompact Crossover category.

“Claiming four 2021 Best Buy awards reflects Kia’s commitment to innovation, design, safety and driver satisfaction. Furthermore, the wide range of Kia vehicles honored proves our world-class model line-up offers a vehicle that suits the needs of every driver,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “With Telluride taking top honors for the second time and Soul sweeping its category for an incredible seventh year in a row, the Kia brand continues to demonstrate its ‘Give It Everything’ spirit.”

Consumer Guide editors log more than 100,000 miles every year evaluating vehicles using objective criteria such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle in real-world driving experiences.

“With four crossovers on the 2021 Consumer Guide Best Buy list, Kia proves it can build vehicles that balance comfort and utility while still delivering strong value,” said Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide® Automotive. For more information on the award, visit http://consumerguide.com/best-buys/.

