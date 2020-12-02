CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Detectives Seeking Robbery Suspect With Three Curved Triangles on Left Side of Neck; Crime Stoppers Offers Cash Reward up to $3,000

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SPRING HILL, FL – Yesterday, December 1, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a white male entered the CVS store located at 2077 Commercial Way in Spring Hill and walked towards the pharmacy. The male suspect handed a note to the pharmacy staff; the note advised he was robbing the store and demanded medication while implying he had a weapon.

It is believed the suspect fled the area in a vehicle but the make and model are unknown at this time. The suspect is described as a White Male approximately 6’2″ and 260 lbs wearing a grey sweatshirt w with a black logo. He was in dark colored jeans with a dark colored beanie hat. A dark blue COVID mask, sunglasses with red lenses and he had a tattoo of three curved triangles (all black) on the left side of his neck.

It is believed the suspect committed a robbery at a Walgreen’s pharmacy in Pasco County, just prior to committing the robbery in Hernando County. If you have information on this case or possibly know the identity of the suspect described (three curved triangles on the left side of his neck), please contact Detective Eric Miller at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office – 352-754-6830.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .  You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 cash!

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

