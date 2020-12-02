Deerfield Beach Man Arrested In Thanksgiving Holiday Murder In Pompano Beach; One Count Attempted Murder, One Count Felony First Degree Murder

Roberto Alves De Lira, 45, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested for charges related to attempted murder, burglary with domestic battery and false imprisonment. On Monday, Nov. 30, the Medical Examiner concluded the death investigation and based on their findings, De Lira now faces an added charge of felony first degree murder.

POMPANO BEACH , FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a man wanted in connection to a Thanksgiving holiday murder. According to detectives, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a female found unresponsive near the 5300 block of Northeast 20th Terrace in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located the victim, adir Verissimo, 51, inside the home unconscious and not breathing. Verissimo was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:26 a.m. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to investigate. The Medical Examiner office was also contacted.

A preliminary investigation revealed Verissimo’s roommate, the second victim involved, saw her alive inside the residence around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The roommate left the home and returned after 1 a.m. to discover the known suspect, Roberto Alves De Lira, 45, of Deerfield Beach, inside the residence. De Lira had somehow broken into the home and then battered, choked and held the second victim hostage before leaving after 2 a.m. Later that morning, the second victim woke up and found Verissimo’s lifeless body in the home and contacted authorities.

At 8:11 p.m. Thanksgiving night, detectives located De Lira at 1913 N.E. 4th St. in Deerfield Beach. He was arrested without incident for charges related to attempted murder, burglary with domestic battery and false imprisonment. On Monday, November 30, the Medical Examiner concluded the death investigation into Verissimo death. Based on their findings, De Lira now faces an added charge of felony first degree murder.