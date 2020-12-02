Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Leads to Fort Myers Bank Robbery Suspect’s Arrest

Within a few days, detectives fielded Crime Stoppers tips and identified Glenn Michael Aiken, 36. Violent Crimes detectives worked around the clock to capture this suspect. He is currently sitting in the Lee County Jail facing felonies for Robbery without a Firearm and Possession of a Bulletproof Vest During Certain Offenses.

FORT MYERS, FL – On November 27, 2020, deputies arrived on scene to a just occurred robbery at the MidWestOne bank located at 8690 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers. Deputies immediately established a perimeter and notified the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit.

Detectives quickly arrived and learned that a man walked into the MidWestOne bank and passed the teller an envelope with a note demanding cash. Out of fear, the teller complied and the suspect fled the scene. Shortly after, deputies responded to the Fifth Third Bank located at 9000 Park Royal Drive in reference to a suspicious person. While speaking with witnesses on scene, they described an individual that matched the robbery suspect.

Following the robbery, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers utilized surveillance images from both banks to seek the community’s help in identifying him. Within a few days, detectives fielded tips and identified the robber as Glenn Michael Aiken, 36. Violent Crimes detectives worked around the clock to capture this suspect. He is currently sitting in the Lee County Jail facing felonies for Robbery without a Firearm and Possession of a Bulletproof Vest During Certain Offenses.