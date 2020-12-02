CrimeLocalSociety

Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Leads to Fort Myers Bank Robbery Suspect’s Arrest

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Glenn Aiken
Within a few days, detectives fielded Crime Stoppers tips and identified Glenn Michael Aiken, 36. Violent Crimes detectives worked around the clock to capture this suspect. He is currently sitting in the Lee County Jail facing felonies for Robbery without a Firearm and Possession of a Bulletproof Vest During Certain Offenses.

FORT MYERS, FL – On November 27, 2020, deputies arrived on scene to a just occurred robbery at the MidWestOne bank located at 8690 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers. Deputies immediately established a perimeter and notified the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit. 

Detectives quickly arrived and learned that a man walked into the MidWestOne bank and passed the teller an envelope with a note demanding cash. Out of fear, the teller complied and the suspect fled the scene. Shortly after, deputies responded to the Fifth Third Bank located at 9000 Park Royal Drive in reference to a suspicious person. While speaking with witnesses on scene, they described an individual that matched the robbery suspect.

Following the robbery, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers utilized surveillance images from both banks to seek the community's help in identifying him.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

