Mustang Mach−E GT Gets Upgrade with Performance Edition, Accelerates to 60 MPH in Targeted 3.5 Seconds

DEARBORN, MI – Targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds1, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition joins the Mustang Mach-E GT stable, making an already-fast electric pony even quicker. Pumping out 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 lb.-ft. of torque (860 newton-meters2), Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers more torque, grip and better handling by drawing more power from its battery pack and targets an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

Offering more than just added “oomph,” the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition features sportier components including 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo® calipers as well as 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide® damping that helps to improve handling performance.

Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be available in signature Mustang colors including Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.

With the driver in mind, the front seats are Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material featuring metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument panel is enhanced by a unique aluminum appliqué, while the rear of the vehicle sports a Performance Edition GT badge.

Reserve the Mustang Mach-E GT here. Customers who have already reserved the Mustang Mach-E GT will have the opportunity to add the Performance Edition package at time of ordering in spring 2021.

Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be available late next summer.

Calculated via peak performance of the electric motor(s) at peak battery power. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously. Your results may vary. 2Ford test data based on typical industry methodology using 1-foot rollout. Your results may vary.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.