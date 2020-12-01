Health Care Enrollment Up By 53% In Florida; Just Two Weeks Remain Before December 15th Enrollment Deadline

Open Enrollment for 2021 health coverage at HealthCare.gov ends December 15th, 2020. If someone needs coverage for 2021, December 15th is their last chance to get covered or risk not having health insurance. Editorial credit: TX King / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – More people have signed up for health coverage at HealthCare.gov this year than ever before – nearly 2.4 million nationally. While those numbers are impressive, it’s important to note that the first three weeks of Open Enrollment this year is 21 days compared to 16 last year.

“Such a strong start to open enrollment shows just how much people want health insurance and that they’re finding coverage they can afford when they visit HealthCare.gov,” said Josh Peck, co-founder of Get America Covered. “Now more than ever, given the devastating human toll of the pandemic and economic crisis, people deserve the peace of mind that comes from high quality, affordable health coverage. However, time is running out to sign up for coverage. We need to do everything we can to ensure people know that the last chance for people to enroll for health coverage with financial help at HealthCare.gov is December 15th.”

Latest Facts about Open Enrollment in Florida as of November 30th, 2020:

Since Open Enrollment started November 1st, 706,686 Floridians have selected a plan through HealthCare.gov, with total sign-ups in Florida up by 706,686 from last year. Plans for 2021 are more affordable than ever before. Two out of three HealthCare.gov consumers can find a plan this year with a monthly premium of $10 or less. Three out of four can find a plan for less than $50 per month. Free, confidential enrollment help is available if people in Florida have questions or want to talk through their options with a trained professional.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Visit LocalHelp@HealthCare.gov to find in-person help in your community.

Reach out 24 hours a day to the HealthCare.gov call center at 1-800-318-2596. Trained experts can answer your questions and help you enroll.

Open Enrollment for 2021 health coverage at HealthCare.gov ends December 15th, 2020. If someone needs coverage for 2021, December 15th is their last chance to get covered or risk not having health insurance. Plans and prices change every year, so people should visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadodeSalud.gov to learn about their plan options and how much financial help is available to lower their monthly premiums.

