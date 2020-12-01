Chartered Financial Analyst, Robert Piton, Testifies On Voter Record Data Anomalies in Phoenix, Arizona Hearing; Says “Biggest Fraud in History”

Piton, a chartered financial analyst who grew up in what he calls, the corruption capital of the nation, testified at a Phoenix, Arizona hearing yesterday, saying that based on his analysis, he believes there are between 120,000 and 306,000 fake people who voted in the election.

PHOENIX, AZ – An expert witness who testified at an Arizona hearing yesterday, Robert ‘Bobby’ C. Piton, a chartered financial analyst, went into great detail behind voter record data in Arizona and concluded that voter fraud had likely taken place not only in this past election, but likely elections dating back “for two decades or more” and not just in Arizona, but potentially across the country. Piton who joined Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis at the hearing, called for the President, who he believes has the authority, to investigate doing a full audit across the country for numerous past elections.

Numbers, which Piton elaborated during his testimony can often be dry, were just that, so while he tried to spice them up with a joke or two, they remained difficult to bear in his presentation, which jumped around to many different “batches” of demographics which were used as a method of his analysis of such, although, while trying to elaborate verbally what he found across thousands of records and columns of data, the process left him only to simplify his findings by saying if he were the Governor of the State, he would rather have resigned then certifying state voter totals.

If I was an executive at a publicly traded company, I would never sign that, because I risk jail time and having all my money taken from me in lawsuits. I believe [the numbers] are fraudulent based on the data. I’d be willing to put my life on it, I’m that sure. Assuming the data that I got from the state and everything else was accurate.

Piton, who also ran for Kane County Republican Chairman, is a managing partner of Pre-Active Investments, LLC and an investment advisor for Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc., in St. Charles, Illinois. He used Arizona’s government data to run his analysis, after which analyzing the data, he said in his opening statement that he believes what is happening is the “biggest fraud in the history of our constitutional republic is taking place right before our eyes.” Based on his analysis, he believes there are between 120,000 and 306,000 fake people who voted in the election.

Bobby Piton testifies on the data he has collected county by county showing clear anomalies:



Consistently finds 95-99% of registered voters "voted" in key demographics and counties according to official government data.



"Something is very wrong"@OANN https://t.co/57cfH9kGVS — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

Arizona certified the results of the election during the hearing, which which was largely skipped by most if not all main stream media outlets leaving the majority of filming by to NTD News, Right Side Broadcasting Network and One America News Network.

Piton, who grew up in what he calls, the corruption capital of the nation, Chicago, later spoke with former contestant on Survivor, conservative talk show host, and social media sensation, Anna Khait.