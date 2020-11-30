Two Panama City Residents Face Grand Theft Auto Charge In Charlotte County; Suspicious Behavior Near Frequently Targeted Vehicle Thefts

Alexis Mora-Reyes, 34 and Lilibeth Martinez, 35 were arrested at the Hampton Inn on Sandhill Blvd. around 2:30am on Wednesday, November 25th 2020. Additional theft investigations are active including both Mora Reyes and Martinez.

While on patrol Wednesday, November 25th, around 2:30am deputies noticed a small white Honda Accord pull extremely close to a F-350 tow truck parked in the Hampton Inn on Sandhill Boulevard. Due to the suspicious behavior and the close proximity to a vehicle frequently targeted and used in the commission of other vehicle thefts, deputies proceeded to make contact with the driver.

When deputies approached the Honda, they identified the driver as Lilibeth Martinez. The car’s front seat passenger was identified as Alexis Mora-Reyes. Martinez provided the deputies with a Florida identification card and it was quickly learned that her drivers license had been suspended. It was also learned that Mora-Reyes was on felony probation.

Martinez was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license and during a search deputies located a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue inside her bra.

The Honda Accord driven by Martinez was bearing a temporary tag out of Texas. When deputies went to locate the VIN on the windshield, it was covered by a hotel key card. Martinez was asked if they could view the VIN located inside the door of the vehicle and it was found to be scratched off and missing, with the paint damaged down to the frame. Deputies removed the card from the inside of the windshield and ran the VIN. The vehicle was then confirmed stolen through Miramar Police Department.

Our deputies are vigilant and aware of the criminal trends. Through collaboration with the community by locking doors and reporting suspicious activity, we can eliminate opportunities for these types of criminals to gain access to your property. SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

At that time, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit arrived on scene. Both Martinez and Mora-Reyes agreed to a search of their hotel room where detectives located several tractor keys and other items utilized in the theft of vehicles. Alexis Mora-Reyes was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation or community control.

Lilibeth Martinez was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription,

possession or use of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into county detention facility.

Upon arrival at the jail, both Martinez and More-Reyes were asked if they had any other contraband on their person prior to entering the jail facility. However, Martinez was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There have been many reports of vehicle thefts throughout the state of Florida to include tractors, boats and Ford trucks. Additional investigations are active including both Mora Reyes and Martinez.