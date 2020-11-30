PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Introduce Resolution to Dispute “Premature Certification” of Election Due to “Number of Compromises” of Law

By John Colascione
WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Trump Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis, as well as The Epoch Times, Pennsylvania lawmakers have formally introduced a resolution to dispute the 2020 election results. On Monday November 27, Republican lawmakers stated that the executive and judicial branches of the Keystone State’s government usurped the legislature’s constitutional power to set the rules of the election.

The resolution calls on the secretary of the Commonwealth to withdraw what is identified in the resolution as a “premature certification” of electors and urges the U.S. Congress to consider the Pennsylvania 2020 election to be officially in dispute. The resolution cites a “number of compromises” of Pennsylvania’s election laws” and the need to take “extraordinary measures” to answer questions brought forth by a number of witnesses who gave testimony last week.

resolution
https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20418113-diamond-language-hr1094

In a Gettysburg hearing last Wednesday,  witnesses and poll watchers detailed a number of irregularities taking place in Pennsylvania including what one computer forensics expert said was “forensically destructive” activity. 

UPDATE NOVEMBER 30, 2020 11:00 PM: Shortly after the publication of this story The Published Reporter was notified that House Republican leaders declined to grant extra time in order to consider this proposed resolution. The legislative session ended Monday, as scheduled without the submission of this prepared resolution.

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

