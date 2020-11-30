Ocklawaha Woman Arrested After Shooting and Killing a Man She Later Discovered Was The Wrong Target

Jennifer Hill, 41, of Ocklawaha Florida, was arrested for Second Degree Murder and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she is held with no bond.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Miller arrested Jennifer Hill, 41, for Second Degree Murder without Premeditation. According to authorities, at approximately 7:30pm on November 28, 2020, MCSO units received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 3200 block of S Highway 314A, in Ocklawaha.

When deputies arrived, they observed Michael Hofacker, 39, laying near the roadway with a gunshot wound. Hill told deputies that she shot the victim. Mr. Hofacker was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 29, 2020.

Hill was detained for questioning. During Detective Miller’s interview with Hill, she provided a statement that was inconsistent with the eyewitness accounts and evidence collected, but maintained that she shot Mr. Hofacker. Hill was arrested for Second Degree Murder and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she is held with no bond.