Ocklawaha Woman Arrested After Shooting and Killing a Man She Later Discovered Was The Wrong Target

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Ocklawaha Woman
Jennifer Hill, 41, of Ocklawaha Florida, was arrested for Second Degree Murder and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she is held with no bond.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Miller arrested Jennifer Hill, 41, for Second Degree Murder without Premeditation. According to authorities, at approximately 7:30pm on November 28, 2020, MCSO units received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 3200 block of S Highway 314A, in Ocklawaha.

When deputies arrived, they observed Michael Hofacker, 39, laying near the roadway with a gunshot wound. Hill told deputies that she shot the victim. Mr. Hofacker was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 29, 2020.

Affidavit

Hill was detained for questioning. During Detective Miller’s interview with Hill, she provided a statement that was inconsistent with the eyewitness accounts and evidence collected, but maintained that she shot Mr. Hofacker. Hill was arrested for Second Degree Murder and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she is held with no bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
