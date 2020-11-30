Miami-Dade Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Three Juvenile Males

According to investigators, the victims were standing on the roadway, when an unknown subject approached them, opened fire and fled on foot. The investigation continues.

\MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District, is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday, November 30, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., at NW 22 Avenue and NW 51 Street, that resulted in three juvenile males injured, two 15 years old and one 14 years old. According to investigators, the victims were standing on the roadway, when an unknown subject approached them, opened fire and fled on foot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victims to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.