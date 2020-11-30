CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Three Juvenile Males

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
According to investigators, the victims were standing on the roadway, when an unknown subject approached them, opened fire and fled on foot. The investigation continues.

\MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District, is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday, November 30, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., at NW 22 Avenue and NW 51 Street, that resulted in three juvenile males injured, two 15 years old and one 14 years old. According to investigators, the victims were standing on the roadway, when an unknown subject approached them, opened fire and fled on foot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victims to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

