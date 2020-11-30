CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Release Surveillance Photos of Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At Various Locations Within Palm Beach County

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives the identity of the male shown in the recently released surveillance photos is wanted. This latest incident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. No other information was made available at this time.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for using stolen credit cards at several locations in Palm Beach County. According to detectives the identity of the male shown in the recently released surveillance photos is wanted. This latest incident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. No other information was made available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
