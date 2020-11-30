Broward Detectives Investigating Hillsboro Beach Hit-and-Run

Hillsboro Beach Police Department and Broward Sheriff are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Hillsboro Beach Sunday morning.

HILLSBORO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Hillsboro Beach Sunday morning. According to detectives, at approximately 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, an adult male was riding his bicycle northbound along the paved shoulder within the 1100 block of Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach.

At that time, Shannon Young, 38, of Deerfield Beach was also traveling northbound in a white 2015 Mazda 6 when he struck the rear of the male’s bike. The impact forced the bicyclist off the bike and onto the roadway. Young then fled the scene northbound.

Hillsboro Beach Police Department and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, Hillsboro Police issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the vehicle. Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident. Once stopped, Young cooperated with the investigation. Excessive speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash. The investigation continues.