Three Brazen Men Arrested During Armed and Masked Home Invasion In Deltona; Victims Were Tied-up While Small Child Hid Undetected

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating a Deltona home invasion that occurred Saturday night in which several armed, masked suspects entered a home and tied up all adult victims while a small female child hid undetected inside a locked bedroom. The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Eden Drive when the suspects approached the open garage and confronted two victims, pointing guns at them and demanding they empty their pockets.

The armed suspects, two of which have long and extensive histories of arrests in Volusia County, then entered the home, retrieving other adult victims and bringing them to the garage where they tied the victims’ hands and made them sit down. Deputies were called to the scene as the incident was in progress and, upon their arrival, heard the victims screaming in the garage. As deputies approached, they observed suspects inside, rummaging through contents. At least one male was observed armed with a rifle.

Deputies ushered the victims to safety away from the home as deputies set up a perimeter around the scene. That’s when they were alerted that a 7-year-old child was hiding in the house. Deputies entered the home, searching for other suspects and found none. The child was located unhurt and was carried safely outside to her parents. The victims suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Eventually the robbers learned that someone inside the residence had called 911. This prompted a large commotion and the robbers opened the garage door to flee the residence and were confronted by deputies. One suspect was arrested in the driveway and two were captured in the backyard.

Jermaine Oliver, 30, was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, five counts of kidnapping while armed with a firearm, one count of kidnapping a child under 13 while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. John Anderson, 39, was charged with principal to home invasion robbery with a firearm, five counts of principal to kidnapping while armed with a firearm, and one count of principal to kidnapping a child under 13 while armed with a firearm. Derrick Mathis, 32, was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, five counts of kidnapping while armed with a firearm, one count of kidnapping a child under 13 while armed with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The trio were transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail and remain held with no bail allowed. This incident is not considered random; it is an active criminal investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

According to Volusia County records, suspect Jermaine Oliver, 30, is no stranger to police and has a criminal record spanning at least the last ten years for charges ranging from traffic offences such as driving without a license, violating restrictions placed on a driver’s license, to obstructing an officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, fleeing at high speed, grand theft auto, battery, burglary, possession of hydromorphone, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted in state felon and domestic battery.

Suspect Derrick Mathis, 32, also has an extensive history with authorities with past charges such as violating restrictions placed on a driver’s license, issuing a worthless check, possession of paraphernalia, arson, trafficking in heroin or hydromorphone, sale of heroin, unlawful use of a two way communication device, driving with a canceled suspended or revoked license, robbery with a firearm, second degree murder and first degree murder with a firearm.