VIDEO: Jon Voight: “We Are In Great Danger” From A Biden Administration – Slams Governor Newsom and Speaker Pelosi As “Disgraces to Mankind”

Actor and fervent Trump supporter Jon Voight said California Governor Gavin Newsom is a disgrace to mankind adding that he is a lie. He also claims “we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

CALIFORNIA – Legendary actor Jon Voight filmed a heartfelt message to Americans Tuesday evening where he pleaded with citizens to “not give up” hope and to fight for America. He also said that “we are in great danger” if we fall under a Biden Administration. The video focused mostly on what is happening in the streets of California where he is a resident, and believes a “leftist mob” is ruling under Governor Newsom and Nancy Pelosi – both of which he says are a “disgrace to mankind”

Voight, in his two-minute address to listeners, went on about the leftists he blames for “causing havoc” in the streets and are “trying to ruin the USA” by burning and destroying our cities. He hopes that the Supreme Court can lead to some form of Justice saying “Let them see how corrupt the left is with their fraudulent votes” asking for listeners to pray for the nation.

We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble; this is what they want. To destroy America, let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden Administration. Our state California is being ruled by a leftist mob, himself Governor Newsome is taking away our freedom your freedom. He’s a disgrace to mankind he and his relative Nancy Pelosi who has tried to bring President Trump down. Governor Newsome has destroyed many lives of people who depended on their businesses, and now he wants to shut down again. He is a lie like all the left that are trying to destroy the USA. I ask all to fight this battle now, to get them all out. I’ve been attacked by my fellow peers saying I am preaching violence when the truth is they all are. The left are burning and destroying our cities, we are willing to fight for freedom not freedom to burn down our flag but to raise her up with the glory of this land of the free, but the left are trying to stop these truths. Let us bring justice to the supreme court. Let them see how corrupt the left is with their fraudulent votes. Let the truth show itself that President Trump is the only man that can save this nation. Let us fight this evil now and know that God’s truths will expose them all. Let me ask all to pray in the name of Jesus, Moses, and all saints for their hands of safety to be honest now. The way in which we are being targeted will be hard to fix, but with all your love and prayers and truths we can win this battle against this evil force that has taken over this country. We must get Governor Newsome out; he’s destroying the people’s freedom. We must remember who we are, we are a nation that fought the Civil War, and we won that battle. Let’s not give up. God bless.

Hear hear, Jon! I’ll share a foxhole with you anytime. See you at the Battle of Melrose and LaBrea (unfortunately, not the Oscars, since the Left has cancelled us). Think what a movie Hal Ashby could make of this. We are truly blessed to have Trump as our president. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 27, 2020

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

His video, which tagged President Trump, was welcomed and cheered by many including fellow actor Randy Quaid, also a Trump supporter, and also a well recognized face in film.

Voight, the father of actress Angelina Jolie and actor James Haven, began his prominent acting career in the 1950s and has won an Academy Award for Best Actor, four Golden Globes, a nomination for Critics Choice Award and was awarded the National Medal of Arts.