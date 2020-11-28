Media Continues It’s “No Evidence” Narrative While Hearings Bring Forth Eyewitnesses, Computer Expert on “Forensically Destructive” Activities

HARRISBURG, PA – At a hearing which took place in Gettysburg on Wednesday, Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania heard hours of testimony from witnesses, poll watchers and at least one computer forensics expert who detailed what he said was “forensically destructive” activity. The witnesses appeared with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani who explained the testimony they would hear was voter fraud ‘gone wild’ going as far as saying the fraud was likely initiated through a “common plan” constructed across several swing states by the Democratic Party to cheat using absentee ballots.

The hearing, which was more than three hours long, took place not far from the Battlefield of the Civil War as well as where President Lincoln gave his famous address. The hearing was requested by State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), who coincidently had his Twitter account suspended in ‘Error’ soon after the hearing.

This censorship is unacceptable in America. A nation that I served for most of my adult life…



The point of Twitter suspending this personal account is to prevent me from posting to my Senate account— to silence our voice. pic.twitter.com/ZqxUCcUxo6 — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) November 27, 2020

Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud. They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Also at the hearing was Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis who explained to the legislative body that it is the State Legislature who possesses the power under the U.S. Constitution to make a call on the states 20 electoral votes considering its rules and processes were not followed.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

“Clearly you’ve heard sufficient evidence today that would lead any reasonable finder of fact to say that there’s been sufficient evidence that you should not move forward with certification,” Ellis said.

Also participating in the hearing was President Trump who called in from the Oval Office. While it is early in the process the best way to decide the credibility of the witnesses and to what exactly took place that day is to watch the hearing (embedded above in-full) yourself.

The video has well over one million views.

Jenna Ellis shares to Newsmax TV a huge development for the Trump team – regarding the PA state legislature's rights against "corrupt election officials."@JennaEllisEsq @stinchfield1776 https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/Nx1ufQyKcB — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 28, 2020

On November 24, Pennsylvania certified the presidential election results, declaring Joe Biden the winner over President Donald Trump. According to Ellis, the latest update on the hearing is that it resulted in the Legislature deciding to make a joint resolution to prevent the certification of the results and potentially choose to cast the state’s votes for Donald Trump.