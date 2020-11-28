Search Begins for Missing Ocala Infant With Pick-up Order by Department of Children and Families; Believed To Be In Custody of His Mother

UPDATE NOVEMBER 28, 2020, 1:02 PM: According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob has been found and he is safe.
OCALA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking the members of the community to help locate a missing baby. that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has issued a pick-up order. Jacob, four months old, was last seen on November 24, 2020.
It is believed that he is in the custody of his mother, Jennifer Rottmann, 36. Jacob is described as a white male, approximately 25 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information about Jacob’s whereabouts, please call 911.