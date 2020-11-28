CrimeOpinionsSociety

Search Begins for Missing Ocala Infant With Pick-up Order by Department of Children and Families; Believed To Be In Custody of His Mother

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jacob Barlow
Jacob Barlow, four months old, is believed that he is in the custody of his mother, Jennifer Rottmann, 36. Anyone who has information about Jacob’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

UPDATE NOVEMBER 28, 2020, 1:02 PM: According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob has been found and he is safe.

OCALA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking the members of the community to help locate a missing baby. that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has issued a pick-up order. Jacob, four months old, was last seen on November 24, 2020.

It is believed that he is in the custody of his mother, Jennifer Rottmann, 36. Jacob is described as a white male, approximately 25 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information about Jacob’s whereabouts, please call 911.

