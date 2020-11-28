PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

BREAKING: PA State Legislature Taking “Extraordinary Measures” And “Immediate Action” Over Authority To Appoint Electoral College Delegates

By John Colascione
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

President Trump
President Donald Trump with a pointing index finger gesture as he speaks at a campaign rally for Congressman Lou Barletta. Wilkes-Barre, Pa – August 2, 2018. Trump, along with most of his supporters believe the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ for Joe Biden. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HARRISBURG, PA – According to Trump Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis, State lawmakers in Pennsylvania have issued a press release pointing out a “number of compromises of Pennsylvania’s election laws” and are calling on the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to “withdraw” or “vacate” the certification of presidential electors and to delay the certification of results of the 2020 General Election.

The move comes just days after the State Legislature heard the sworn testimony of witnesses, poll watchers and a computer forensics expert in a hearing in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. The letter further states that the Legislature must take “extraordinary measures” and “immediate action”

https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/Legis/CSM/showMemoPublic.cfm?chamber=S&SPick=20190&cosponId=32629

The letter from Pennsylvania House Republicans also urges the United States Congress to consider the election results in their state to be “in dispute,” according to the statement.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Twitter “Mistakenly” Censors Links to Michigan and Georgia…

John Colascione

Fear of Flying Is a COVID-Era Conundrum

Victoria Knight

Search Is On For Lee County Bank Robbery Suspect

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 850