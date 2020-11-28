BREAKING: PA State Legislature Taking “Extraordinary Measures” And “Immediate Action” Over Authority To Appoint Electoral College Delegates

President Donald Trump with a pointing index finger gesture as he speaks at a campaign rally for Congressman Lou Barletta. Wilkes-Barre, Pa – August 2, 2018. Trump, along with most of his supporters believe the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ for Joe Biden. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HARRISBURG, PA – According to Trump Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis, State lawmakers in Pennsylvania have issued a press release pointing out a “number of compromises of Pennsylvania’s election laws” and are calling on the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to “withdraw” or “vacate” the certification of presidential electors and to delay the certification of results of the 2020 General Election.

The move comes just days after the State Legislature heard the sworn testimony of witnesses, poll watchers and a computer forensics expert in a hearing in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. The letter further states that the Legislature must take “extraordinary measures” and “immediate action”

The letter from Pennsylvania House Republicans also urges the United States Congress to consider the election results in their state to be “in dispute,” according to the statement.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.