Deltona Man, 55, Struck, Killed in Roadway

The victim, Craig Alan Richardson, was in the northbound lane of Courtland Boulevard after a vehicle had struck his dog. As Richardson was bending over to attend to the dog, a four-door Toyota sedan driving northbound on Courtland struck him.

DELTONA, FL – A 55-year-old Deltona resident was struck by a vehicle Friday night in front of his home in the 400 block of Courtland Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred just before 11 p.m.

Deltona Fire Rescue appeared on scene moments later and performed lifesaving measures but the victim and dog died at the scene. Deputies interviewed the driver at the scene and a family member who witnessed the crash.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of impairment by the driver. The crash is being investigated by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.