CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Man, 55, Struck, Killed in Roadway

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Volusia Sheriff
The victim, Craig Alan Richardson, was in the northbound lane of Courtland Boulevard after a vehicle had struck his dog. As Richardson was bending over to attend to the dog, a four-door Toyota sedan driving northbound on Courtland struck him.

DELTONA, FL – A 55-year-old Deltona resident was struck by a vehicle Friday night in front of his home in the 400 block of Courtland Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred just before 11 p.m.

The victim, Craig Alan Richardson, was in the northbound lane of Courtland Boulevard after a vehicle had struck his dog. As Richardson was bending over to attend to the dog, a four-door Toyota sedan driving northbound on Courtland struck him.

Deltona Fire Rescue appeared on scene moments later and performed lifesaving measures but the victim and dog died at the scene. Deputies interviewed the driver at the scene and a family member who witnessed the crash.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of impairment by the driver. The crash is being investigated by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Fear of Flying Is a COVID-Era Conundrum

Victoria Knight

Search Is On For Lee County Bank Robbery Suspect

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Rules For Revolutionaries: Understanding The…

Caren Besner
1 of 718