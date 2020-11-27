CrimeLocalSociety

Search Is On For Lee County Bank Robbery Suspect

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the local community for help identifying and tracking down a man who they say robbed a MidWestOne bank late this afternoon. According to detectives, around 4:30 p.m., a man walked in to the branch location at 8690 Gladiolus Drive and passed a teller an envelope and note demanding cash. As soon as the teller complied, the suspect left the bank on foot. At no point was a weapon displayed or implied. Witnesses say the suspect is a white male, between 30 and 40 years of age.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

