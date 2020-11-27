Search Is On For Lee County Bank Robbery Suspect

According to detectives, around 4:30 p.m., a man walked in to the branch location at 8690 Gladiolus Drive and passed a teller an envelope and note demanding cash. As soon as the teller complied, the suspect left the bank on foot.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the local community for help identifying and tracking down a man who they say robbed a MidWestOne bank late this afternoon. According to detectives, around 4:30 p.m., a man walked in to the branch location at 8690 Gladiolus Drive and passed a teller an envelope and note demanding cash. As soon as the teller complied, the suspect left the bank on foot. At no point was a weapon displayed or implied. Witnesses say the suspect is a white male, between 30 and 40 years of age.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.