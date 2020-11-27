Five Million Dollar Renovation Project Underway For North Palm Beach’s Jewish Community Synagogue

Jewish Community Synagogue undergoes a five million dollar renovation project to serve the influx of Jews moving to North Palm Beach’s growing community.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – To cater to the growing needs of the Jewish community in North Palm Beach, the Jewish Community Synagogue (JCS) is currently undergoing a 5 million dollar renovation project. Rabbi Leib Ezagui, one of JCS’s founders, revealed that this renovation project would serve the growing number of people who are escaping the large cities and moving to North Palm beach since the pandemic.

“As an influx of people moves down to North Palm Beach, the Jewish community keeps on growing,” Rabbi Leib shared. “We are getting five to ten calls a week from people up north who are looking to buy houses around the Chabad in North Palm Beach. Recently, a house right here in North Palm Beach sold for 79 million dollars. It’s the perfect quiet neighborhood for those looking to escape the big cities”

The North Palm beach Chabad’s Synagogue serves as the headquarters and offices for all their operations in Palm Beach County. “The renovations will make room for more office space and will allow us to support our growing soup kitchen – The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach, Summer camp & preschool – The Jewish Camp of the Arts, and Mikvah.

According to Rabbi Leib, the five million dollar renovation project, when finished, will allow members of JCS to enjoy a fully decked out lounge, ice cream machine and tea room, Mikvah, and an arcade room for the kids. The adults can also enjoy a drink, grab and ice and relax seven days a week in the lounge area. The modern award-winning design was created to give an edge to the traditional warm and cozy feeling of a Synagogue. All while including luxurious amenities. Aside from an upgraded sanctuary, classrooms, meeting rooms, and soup kitchen, JCS members can also expect newly renovated and modern meeting rooms, library, and sanctuary.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui, senior Rabbi to JCS, pointed out that their renovation project’s primary focus is to upgrade accessibility, safety, and security. The Jewish Community Synagogue will thereby be adding a large wall to secure the beautiful campus.

“Of paramount importance is the improvement to accessibility, safety, and security, enabling more seniors and young families to participate.”

For those interested in learning more or participating in their renovation project, Rabbi Leib encourages them to call 561-624-7004, or visit https://jewishcommunitysynagogue.com/dedicate-building-fund/

About the Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue caters to the North Palm Beach community’s social, spiritual, and physical needs through regular social events, holiday programs, and educational classes. They provide unparalleled service and entertainment and reliving the rich Jewish History. Membership at the JCS provides the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle reserved for a select few.