CrimeLocalSociety

Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire at Brooksville Walmart

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

BROOKSVILLE, FL – Just after 5 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy who was already stationed in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 13300 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, heard an explosion at the western end of the store. The deputy requested the fire department and back-up units be dispatched to his location as he responded toward the fire.

Upon arrival at the rear, western end of the store, the deputy observed three tractor trailers. The tractor trailer in the middle was on fire. The deputy quickly checked the vehicles for occupants and was able to locate and safely remove the only occupant from one of the other two vehicles.

As other deputies arrived on scene, they responded to the store to assist with evacuating the store, as the three tractor trailers were parked very close to the building. As fire crews arrived, the fire had spread to the other two tractor trailers.

Fire crews battling the fire till approximately 8am. Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the explosion/fire. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Caeleb Dressel To Wear “Super−Suit” In Bid To Become First…

George McGregor

Five Million Dollar Renovation Project Underway For North…

George McGregor

Detective’s Seeking To Identify Suspect Wanted For Over…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 716