Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire at Brooksville Walmart

BROOKSVILLE, FL – Just after 5 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy who was already stationed in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 13300 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, heard an explosion at the western end of the store. The deputy requested the fire department and back-up units be dispatched to his location as he responded toward the fire.

Upon arrival at the rear, western end of the store, the deputy observed three tractor trailers. The tractor trailer in the middle was on fire. The deputy quickly checked the vehicles for occupants and was able to locate and safely remove the only occupant from one of the other two vehicles.

As other deputies arrived on scene, they responded to the store to assist with evacuating the store, as the three tractor trailers were parked very close to the building. As fire crews arrived, the fire had spread to the other two tractor trailers.

Fire crews battling the fire till approximately 8am. Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the explosion/fire. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.