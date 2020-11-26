CrimeLocalSociety

Detective’s Seeking To Identify Suspect Wanted For Over $500,000 In Construction Rental Equipment Thefts From Georgia To Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, the suspect shown is responsible for construction rental equipment thefts in excess of $500,000 from Georgia to Miami.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for construction rental equipment thefts totaling in excess of $500,000 from Georgia to Miami.

Anyone that can identify these suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

