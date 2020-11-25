Margate Man Arrested For Felony Murder After Botched Robbery Turns Deadly; Victims Had Concealed Carry Weapon

Litanis Alcira, 41, of Margate, and the male victim in this incident committed an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Northwest 34th Way in Lauderdale Lakes. During the robbery, one of the robbery victims, who was in fear for his life, fired his carry concealed weapon and struck the male victim.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A Margate man is facing several charges, including felony murder, following a deadly shooting last Friday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, Litanis Alcira, 41, of Margate, and the male victim in this incident committed an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Northwest 34th Way in Lauderdale Lakes.

During the robbery, one of the robbery victims, who was in fear for his life, fired his carry concealed weapon and struck the male victim. The investigation revealed that Alcira drove the male victim to 3710 West Oakland Park Boulevard and called 911. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the male victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Following additional investigation, detectives arrested Alcira and charged him with one count of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery.

The case is being forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to review the circumstances of the shooting by the robbery victim.