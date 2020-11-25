CrimeLocalSociety

Margate Man Arrested For Felony Murder After Botched Robbery Turns Deadly; Victims Had Concealed Carry Weapon

By Joe Mcdermott
ALCIRA, LITANIS
Litanis Alcira, 41, of Margate, and the male victim in this incident committed an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Northwest 34th Way in Lauderdale Lakes. During the robbery, one of the robbery victims, who was in fear for his life, fired his carry concealed weapon and struck the male victim.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A Margate man is facing several charges, including felony murder, following a deadly shooting last Friday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, Litanis Alcira, 41, of Margate, and the male victim in this incident committed an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Northwest 34th Way in Lauderdale Lakes.

During the robbery, one of the robbery victims, who was in fear for his life, fired his carry concealed weapon and struck the male victim. The investigation revealed that Alcira drove the male victim to 3710 West Oakland Park Boulevard and called 911. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the male victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. 

Following additional investigation, detectives arrested Alcira and charged him with one count of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery. 
The case is being forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to review the circumstances of the shooting by the robbery victim.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
