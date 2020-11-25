BusinessLocalPress Releases

Central Florida Developer Receives U.S. Secretary of Defense Medal

By George McGregor
James E. Dicks Jr.
James E. Dicks Jr. – a Marine and founder of DIX Developments – has been awarded the Secretary of Defense Award. Dicks received the award for his service to the guard and reserve, defense personnel and their families, according to Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, Adjutant General of Florida’s National Guard.

Established in 1972 and supported by a network of more than 3,600 volunteers throughout the U.S., the ESGR promotes cooperation between reserve service members and their civilian employers by assisting in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.

Dicks’ award cites his performance and initiative as the “driving force behind significant improvements” to essential ESGR programs, stating that he committed “substantial personal time” and “routinely went above and beyond his requirements to support the program’s mission” as an ombudsman for employers and their employees who serve in the United States Armed Forces Guard and Reserve.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate having James represent Florida’s ESGR for the past six years,” Eifert said. “His steadfast representation and advocacy will be sorely missed throughout Florida, and we wish him well.” 

As he leaves one post, Dicks will take on a new one as chair emeritus, and will remain on the Florida State Committee as the boss lift director, he said. He will be succeeded as state chairman by recently appointed retired Major General Rita Broadway, who has served ESGR in various capacities for more than 35 years.

For the past 14 years, Dicks has been successful at raising capital and developing prime Florida real estate, going from landowner to a full service, multi-use real estate development, construction and management firm. As a best-selling author, he’s published nine books on financial topics, been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, NewsweekUSA Today and Forbes magazine, and has appeared on CNBC, NBC, ABC, FOX and CBS. 

