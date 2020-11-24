Twitter and Facebook To Automatically Transfer Administration Accounts from Trump Admin to Biden Admin on Inauguration Day

Both Twitter and Facebook have announced that official government accounts will be automatically transferred from current President Donald Trump to President-Elect Joe Biden at the very moment that Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day.

NEW YORK, NY – Both Twitter and Facebook have announced that the @POTUS handle – the official account of the President of the United States – will be automatically transferred from current President Donald Trump to President-Elect Joe Biden at the very moment that Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day, according to reports.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio said to Politico. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.”

On that date, the @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS accounts will all automatically transfer to their new owners as well. The announced transfer date of the Twitter and Facebook accounts represent another step forward in the transition of the Trump Administration into the Biden Administration after the former Vice-President was declared the presumptive winner of the 2020 Presidential election by nearly every major news outlet.

Initially, Trump held up Biden’s transition by refusing to concede and claiming widespread voter fraud had flipped millions of votes in favor of his rival; however, his subsequent legal efforts to overturn the election results in several contested battleground states have so far all failed.

Twitter’s announcement stood in direct contrast to Trump’s claims that the election was not yet decided; however, Trump on Monday – while still refusing to concede – gave the GSA permission to begin the delayed transition process to the Biden Administration, which he said he did “in the best interest of our Country.”

The @POTUS handle reaches millions of people and was used to great effect by Trump throughout his term in office. Trump will still retain control of his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, which he used far more frequently to communicate with his base.