Op-Ed: Warnock, A Nobody Before He Made News As The Jew Hating Democrat Run-off Contender For One Of Georgia’s Key Senate Seats

BOCA RATON, FL – The Rev. Raphael Warnock, was a nobody before he recently made the news as the Jew hating Democrat run-off contender for one of Georgia’s key Senate seats. A repeat scenario of how we were introduced to the likes of Congresswomen, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Unknown to most of us before they were seated, they turned out to be leaders of the House Progressives who have un-sheathed their knives against Israel. They, as Warnock now does, also had as their backers, the duplicitous Jewish Uncle Irvings such as JINO Senators Feinstein, Schumer and Blumenthal. Throw in, as well, for an extra bout of heartburn, the support he’s gotten from the traitorous, Jewish Democratic Council of America. We Jews never seem to, or want to learn. And the penalties for this willful ignorance have been and will be, severe.

Warnock has been openly a Jew/Israel hater for years. He was a supporter of Rev. Jeremiah Wright who had one of his top disciples in the White House for eight years. Back in 2008, on Fox News, Warnock stated that, “Wright’s legacy as a pastor was social transformation that’s been the Hallmark of Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s legacy.” Warnock defended Wright’s “G-d Damn America” sermon as a form of “truth-telling,” that makes (White) America “uncomfortable.” He referred to the Jew hating Wright as “a prophet.” Warnock is, like Wright and Louis Farrakhan, an open and fervent Black Supremacist, and you know where this movement stands with respect to Jews, Whites and America.

Israel is another nail in the shoe that irritates Warnock. In 2018, as Trump announced the movement of our Embassy to Jerusalem, the would-be Senator claimed this action was meant to please conservative Evangelicals and was a black eye in the face of Palestinians whose calls for a divided Jerusalem, he wholeheartedly supported in his sermons. After a trip to Palestine areas and Israel he sermonized, “We saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey.. It is wrong to shoot down G-d’s children like they don’t matter at all. Palestinian lives matter!” So as well as being a BLM guy, he’s also touting PLM. He then joined in as a signer to a letter from his fellow, black minister trip-mates, that “the heavy militarization of the West Bank was reminiscent of the way apartheid South Africa governed Namibia, its colony.” Words right out of the mouths of Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the terrorists who rampage, killing Jews in Israel, Europe and America. Hateful, dangerous and a signal to all of us that the evil tide of Jew hating is slowly engulfing and transforming our government. Just think of the joyful hand holding, dancing and scenarios embraced by the likes of a would be Senator Raphael Warnock if he joins the gang of President Harris, Congresswomen Omar, Tlaib, Pressley and AOC. Get ready for the worst. It’s coming.