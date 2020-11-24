Op-Ed: The Folks At CNN Are Nothing If Not Relentlessly Misleading And Dishonest; Here’s What They “Didn’t” Tell You

A group of Trump supporters displays “CNN IS FAKE NEWS !!” on their t-shirts as they arrive at the “Make America Great Again” rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Wilkes-Barre, PA. Photo credit: Brandon Stivers, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The folks at CNN are nothing if not relentlessly misleading and dishonest. When activists dredged up my #StopTheSteal slogan from 2016, CNN reported that I had “ties” to the organization and that I was “coordinating” a massive disinformation campaign. I did, in fact, coin the slogan “Stop the Steal” in 2016. It was accurate then, and it accurately reflects the situation today.

Being CNN, they of course mentioned that one state got a federal restraining order against Stop the Steal in 2016, which was vacated by a higher court, but what they didn’t tell you is shortly before the election, Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party in various states filed five different federal lawsuits in five separate states around the country: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Ohio, and Nevada.

Each was virtually identical and alleged that then-candidate Donald Trump and his campaign were conspiring with me and Stop the Steal to illegally suppress Black votes in those states. Each lawsuit sought an injunction prohibiting this, and named as defendants Donald Trump, Roger Stone, the Trump campaign, Stop the Steal, and each Republican Party of the state in which it was filed.

In the course of 8 days, hearings were held in person in all six cases. In three cases, the courts denied the injunction, a clear win for Stop the Steal. Those cases were the ones filed in Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, and those courts rejected each case out of hand.

In Nevada, the court asked for further briefing and a second hearing, and the parties settled by agreeing to provide the judge with a copy of the training materials and a list of volunteers that would be working in Nevada.

In Ohio, the district court ruled against Trump and me and in favor of Hillary. They granted an injunction on the Friday before the election.

That Friday, Trump and I appealed that order to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Sunday morning, the Sixth Circuit reversed the District Court’s order, dissolving the injunction, and thus ruling in favor of Trump and me. David Boies filed an emergency appeal of the Sixth Circuit’s order on Clinton’s behalf in the United States Supreme Court and asked for an immediate hearing.

The court in Philadelphia concluded its hearing and ordered that no injunction would be issued. Then the United States Supreme Court issued its one-page ruling. Written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a unanimous Court, it dismissed the appeal, ruling that an injunction would be improper, upholding the decision of the Sixth Circuit.

The Democrats’ Legal Smears Failed, But The Hacks At CNN Won’t Tell You That.

These same propagandists showed up at my house at 5:45 AM on January 25, 2019 to film the raid on my home by 29 heavily armed FBI Agents. Although the FBI sealed the street where I lived, they permitted CNN to film my pre-dawn arrest. In fact, my home security video shows a CNN film crew arriving and setting up just 25 feet from my front door 11 minutes before the FBI arrived.