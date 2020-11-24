CrimeLocalSociety

Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run Suspect From September Located, Arrested

By Joe Mcdermott
Jacquelyn St. John, 32, of Lauderhill
According to authorities, Jacquelyn St. John, 32, of Lauderhill, was arrested for her involvement in a hit-and-run that left a female pedestrian dead this past September. St. John faces charges related to failing to stop/remain on the scene of a fatal accident, tampering with or fabricating evidence, operating a motor vehicle without a license and probation violation.  

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives arrested Jacquelyn St. John, 32, of Lauderhill, on Friday, November 20, for her involvement in a hit-and-run that left a female pedestrian dead this past September.

According to authorities, at approximately 9:12 p.m. Monday, September 21, Broward Regional Communications received a hit-and-run call near the 900 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded and located pedestrian, Kenyanna Bell, 24, of Pompano Beach, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Bell was transported to Broward Health North where she remained and later died on Wednesday, September 23, due to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on North Dixie Highway when it struck Bell. After the crash, a white sedan believed to have been involved in the crash was observed pulling into the parking lot of a local business. The driver of the vehicle, described as a white female, was seen exiting the sedan then re-entering the car before leaving the scene. 

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify and locate St. John and the suspect vehicle involved, a 2016 Lincoln MKZ. St. John faces charges related to failing to stop/remain on the scene of a fatal accident, tampering with or fabricating evidence, operating a motor vehicle without a license and probation violation.  

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

