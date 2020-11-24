71-Year-Old Man Dies After Motorcycle Strikes Car in Oakland Park

Adrian Peschl, 71, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on East Oakland Park Boulevard when his motorcycle struck the passenger side of a vehicle causing the motorcycle to end up partially inside the vehicle. Peschl was pronounced deceased at Broward Health Medical Center.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A 71-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Oakland Park. According to the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:18 p.m. Saturday, November 21, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a traffic crash at the 1300 E. Oakland Park Blvd in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a traffic crash involving a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota, driven by Joseph Laura IV, was traveling westbound on East Oakland Park Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn onto Northeast 13th Avenue when a motorcycle, driven by Adrian Peschl, 71, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on East Oakland Park Boulevard. Peschl’s motorcycle struck the passenger side of Laura’s vehicle causing the motorcycle to end up partially inside the vehicle.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and transported both drivers to Broward Health Medical Center where Peschl was pronounced deceased and Laura remains in a stable but critical condition. Detectives are investigating and the case remains active.