Some Nevada Evictions Still Proceeding Despite Federal Moratorium

LAS VEGAS, NV – According to reports, some Las Vegas-area tenants are experiencing eviction proceedings since the end of the state’s eviction moratorium last month, despite the fact that President Trump’s federal moratorium against residential evictions remains in place until the end of December, 2020.

Local tenants have reported they have been evicted from their residences by authorities, despite having government-funded rental assistance pending… but not yet approved and delivered.

While federal residential eviction moratoriums would normally protect residents from such proceedings, those looking to take advantage of such protections are required to manually opt-in; those tenants who have not done so are vulnerable to being put out on the street if they are behind on their rent and have not arrived at a payment agreement with their landlord or property manager.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak had originally issued his statewide eviction moratorium in mid-March in response to the financially devastating effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; after two extensions – which were proving to be finically draining on landlords throughout the state – Sisolak announced that the state moratorium would be coming to an end in October, although residents would still be protected throughout the end of the year by a similar federal mandate issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) but only if they manually opted-in.

Currently, there appears to be a discrepancy in Las Vegas as to how exactly the CDC’s moratorium should be interpreted, but landlords – who are facing extreme financial hardships themselves are expected to provide routine maintenance and repairs out of their own pocket – something proving to be near impossible for many.

The current CDC moratorium applies to people who are unable to pay rent, have tried to make partial payments, sought rental assistance, and make less than $99,000 a year. However, court cases challenging the CDC decree are arguing that it’s eviction coverage may not be as broad as some may have originally thought, especially if tenants are simply taking advantage of the moratorium and are not working out methods of repayment.