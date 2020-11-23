CrimeLocalSociety

Off-Duty Police Officer Shooting In Miami Leaves One Dead; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
DEATH INVESTIGATION
According to investigators, the officer’s 13 year old son was home alone when he contacted his parents advising that someone was attempting to break in. The off-duty officer responded, encountered the subject in front of the home and shots were fired. Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he was determined deceased.

MIAMI, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a police shooting that took place today, Monday, November 23, at approximately 3:53 p.m. involving a City of Miami Police Department officer, that resulted in the death of a male.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
