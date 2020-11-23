Off-Duty Police Officer Shooting In Miami Leaves One Dead; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating

According to investigators, the officer’s 13 year old son was home alone when he contacted his parents advising that someone was attempting to break in. The off-duty officer responded, encountered the subject in front of the home and shots were fired. Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he was determined deceased.

MIAMI, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a police shooting that took place today, Monday, November 23, at approximately 3:53 p.m. involving a City of Miami Police Department officer, that resulted in the death of a male.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.