Habitat for Humanity of Broward Dedicates Three Homes in Historic District of Miramar; Nonprofit Provides Affordable Housing to New Homeowners

New Habitat Homeowners Gerald and Kathiana Charles with sons Gianni and Giovanni; the Gerald’s mother, Marvelia Charles (top left).

MIRAMAR, FL – Three Broward families attended the dedication of their forever home on Saturday, November 21, thanks to a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of Broward and the City of Miramar.

The partnership is part of a six-home affordable housing development created to provide safe, decent new homes to low-income working families in need of affordable housing.

Cardinal Gibbons student hands Basket of essentials to new Habitat homeowners.

City of Miramar Mayor, Wayne M. Messam, congratulated the families and thanked the sponsors and Habitat Broward.

“Habitat for Humanity is helping Miramar in a big way by providing beautiful homes for residents addressing our city’s affordable needs, ” said Messam.

“This is the result of so much hard work and heart,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO and Executive Director. “I’m immensely proud of each and every one of our families for making today happen, and so very thankful to the City of Miramar for donating the land and to all our sponsors, and volunteers, who made the completion of these homes possible.”

When COVID-19 forced Habitat Broward to cancel its volunteer workforce, Robin and her staff made the decision to hire skilled subcontractors for plumbing, electric and carpentry, all under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines. As a result, the homes were completed this year to make sure families who had worked throughout the year to achieve their dream of homeownership would see that dream come true.

New Habitat homeowners Gerald and Kathiana Charles worked multiple jobs while completing the Habitat program to provide a home for their family. Gerald Charles works as a bus driver and as a security guard and Kathiana Charles is a cake decorator while attending college to further her career.

Sashana Sealy and her daughter feeling festive in their new Habitat home.

“Thanks to Habitat and its partners, we are finally moving into the house of our dreams,” said Kathiana Charles.

Through Habitat, hardworking families can obtain a modest home with a mortgage kept to 30 percent of household income. To do this they must first give 300 hours of sweat equity to build their homes and the homes of their neighbors, attend a year of homeownership classes and make a small down payment. Families are selected based on an online application, credit and background check, and evidence of their need for safe housing. The Habitat homeownership application can be found online at habitatbroward.org.

This project was also supported by Family Home sponsors Burdette Beckmann, Inc. and Robert Taylor, Jr., and Sunbeam Television/WSVN Channel 7. House Foundation sponsors included Publix Supermarkets Charities and TIAA Bank; and Blueprint Sponsors, HG Charitable Foundation, Gore Family Memorial Foundation, Holman Automotive, Wells Fargo Foundation and Sunshine Health.

GENTRI with sponsor Robert Taylor Jr

Sealy family with Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis.