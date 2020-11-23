Detectives Investigating Miami Shooting That Wounded Two Adults

According to investigators, preliminary information revealed that at approximately 6:30 pm Sunday, the two victims were attending a gathering at a residence in the area of SW 237 Street and SW 106 Avenue, when a verbal dispute occurred.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), South District, is investigating an incident that resulted in two adults shot. According to investigators, preliminary information revealed that at approximately 6:30 pm Sunday, the two victims were attending a gathering at a residence in the area of SW 237 Street and SW 106 Avenue, when a verbal dispute occurred.

The victims then left and were followed by an unknown vehicle. Once the victims’ vehicle reached the area of SW 107 Avenue and W. Old Cutler Road, several subjects exited the unknown vehicle and opened fire. The victims drove off and stopped at a nearby gas station, where an MDPD officer was present and immediately rendered aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the two shooting victims to Jackson South Medical Center. The female victim was transported in critical but stable condition​ and the male victim in stable condition. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.