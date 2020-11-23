CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Miami Shooting That Wounded Two Adults

By John Colascione
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

MIAMI SHOOTING
According to investigators, preliminary information revealed that at approximately 6:30 pm Sunday, the two victims were attending a gathering at a residence in the area of SW 237 Street and SW 106 Avenue, when a verbal dispute occurred.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), South District, is investigating an incident that resulted in two adults shot. According to investigators, preliminary information revealed that at approximately 6:30 pm Sunday, the two victims were attending a gathering at a residence in the area of SW 237 Street and SW 106 Avenue, when a verbal dispute occurred.

The victims then left and were followed by an unknown vehicle. Once the victims’ vehicle reached the area of SW 107 Avenue and W. Old Cutler Road, several subjects exited the unknown vehicle and opened fire. The victims drove off and stopped at a nearby gas station, where an MDPD officer was present and immediately rendered aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the two shooting victims to Jackson South Medical Center. The female victim was transported in critical but stable condition​ and the male victim in stable condition. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: “Stuffing the Ballot Box” with Mail-in Ballots

Phil Orenstein

Hundreds of Protesters Gather Outside CNN Headquarters In…

Joe Mcdermott

This Is “Really Big” – Timing and Placement of Supreme…

John Colascione
1 of 707