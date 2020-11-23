PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Biden Asking for Donations to Move Forward With Transition Team “Without Government Approval,” Lack of Funding From General Services Admin

By John Colascione
Joe Biden
Still officially a Democratic presidential candidate, according to the GSA, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, June 2, 2020. Photo credit: Christos S / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the ‘presumptive’ winner of the 2020 Presidential election by most major media outlets, official certification by states necessary to confirm his win have yet to certify their results.

Adding to delays are mounting challenges put forth by the legal team for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. which most recently held a press conference Thursday laying out what they say is a path to victory by efforts to invalidate ballots cast from voter fraud – allegations believed to be legitimate to not just 70% of Trump voters, but also the Nation’s Top Election Official, Chief Electoral Officer James E. “Trey” Trainor of the Federal Election Commission who said “In His Expert View” The 2020 Presidential Election “Is Invalid.”

Further adding to difficulty for the in-question incoming Biden-Harris administration, the General Services Administration, the Department of Government which makes possible the funding for a transition team, will not provide the necessary funding for transition saying “An ascertainment [in the election] has not yet been made,” and its “Administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law” while agency heads avoid talks with the Biden team.

With the election in doubt, and the General Services Administration also failing to provide necessary funding which is expected to cost $9.9 million this year for an official transition process, Biden is now asking his supports for donations so that they can move forward with their transition without Government approval.

Here’s the deal: Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help. If you’re able, chip in to help fund the Biden-Harris transition.

Without the support of the General Services Administration, the Biden team has not yet had access to intelligence briefings, or any other resources provided to a President-Elect which includes even minor tools and resources such as the ability to properly screen employees. Now they are asking for money from their base.

At this time, according to the U.S. General Services Administration, Joseph R. Biden, remains an “Eligible Candidate” in the 2020 general election for the President of the United States, and not a President Elect.

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

