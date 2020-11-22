FRAUD: Nation’s Top Election Official Says, “In His Expert View” The 2020 Presidential Election “Is Invalid” – Mainstream Media Having Meltdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While major media and fact-check websites are working overtime to make sure you don’t hear about it, not to mention, dispute and potentially discredit him, the Chief Electoral Officer James E. “Trey” Trainor III of the Federal Election Commission made a startling statement, saying that, from what he has seen in Pennsylvania and other states, he believes the 2020 election was an “illegitimate election” and that election law was not being followed.

This is the Chair of the Federal Election Commission saying that in his opinion, there is voter fraud taking place in the United States, something that does not sit well with major media and mainstream news so they are doing what they do best; trying to turn him into the latest tin-foil hat conspiracy theorist saying “He’s Overdosed on the Trump Kool-Aid,” while rightfully describing him as the nation’s Top Election Official and that he is “Echoing False Claims” of widespread voter fraud.

James Trey Trainor is saying that the Trump campaign is bringing forward “legitimate accusations” and that his review of the evidence, including numerous affidavits claiming voter fraud and sworn statements, one of which was by a prominent mathematician, were compelling enough to move through the legal channels necessary and would likely not fall victim to frivolous merit as the credibility of witnesses is to be presumed accurate during a “summary judgment phase“ or by “Rule 12(b)(6)” of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which would dismiss less credible claims.

Federal Election Commission Chairman Trey Trainor said the Trump Campaign is bringing "legitimate accusations" in its election challenges.https://t.co/SLYjwVXzN4 — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 21, 2020

According to a story in recentlyheard.com,

“It’s not just anyone’s making the announcement. Trey Trainor isn’t just a state election officer, he’s a federal officer. And on top of that, he’s the chairman of the whole commission.”

Trainor also stated that, in his expert view, “this election is invalid.”

In September 2017, Trump nominated Trainor to the FEC for a term expiring April 30, 2023.