This Is “Really Big” – Timing and Placement of Supreme Court Justice Reassignments Suggest Major Play In Game of Chess, Not Checkers

By John Colascione
Most newsworthy is that it places conservative Supreme Court justices in charge of the circuit courts in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, effective yesterday, November 20 — all places where Trump team attorney’s Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, plan to go before the Supreme Court to prevent certification of election results.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Rick Wiles of TruNews Network, a shocking discovery was made yesterday by his investigative team that shuffles Supreme Court Justices and reassigns them to different districts. While a shuffling is permitted under law from time to time, often during vacations according to the statue, the particular timing, individual placements of justices and the effective date of November 20, 2020, creates an extremely interesting dynamic placing Trump appointed and/or conservative justices in many, if not all, the states which contain contested election results.

The Vero Beach, Florida, based news network believes it is the first news network to connect the dots of this particular use and timing of Title 28 of U.S. Code Section § 42which should be looked at as a major news development in the United States yet will likely go unmentioned by major media outlets.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/42

What is most newsworthy, according to Wiles, which his guests wanted him to reiterate how significant or “Big” this news should be, is that it places conservative Supreme Court justices in charge of the circuit courts in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, effective yesterday, November 20 — all places where Trump team attorney’s Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, plan to go before the Supreme Court to prevent certification of election results and to potentially overturn the election based on a slew of fraud they detailed the day before in a press conference Thursday.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/112020zr_8o6a.pdf
John Colascione

