Port Orange Suspect Who Shot At Police Killed; Officer Wounded and Hospitalized; Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating

The incident started around 4 p.m. at Nova and Spruce Creek roads, where a Port Orange police officer attempted a traffic stop on a driver of a green Lincoln sedan who took off fleeing recklessly at high speed. Officers followed the car at a distance as it headed toward New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – An armed suspect who fled from police this afternoon in Port Orange shot and wounded a New Smyrna Beach police officer before police and a Volusia sheriff’s deputy returned fire, killing him. The NSB police officer was taken to a hospital and is recovering from his injury.

The incident started around 4 p.m. at Nova and Spruce Creek roads, where a Port Orange police officer attempted a traffic stop on a driver of a green Lincoln sedan who took off fleeing recklessly at high speed. Officers followed the car at a distance as it headed toward New Smyrna Beach.

When the car reached the area of Turnbull Street and Industrial Park Avenue, a deputy deployed stop sticks and the car crashed outside a storage facility, where the suspect bailed out and ultimately started firing at police. Around 4:17 p.m., the officer was shot. Moments later, the suspect was shot by return fire.

The names of the deceased suspect and the officers and deputy involved in the incident were withheld. The shooting was captured on body camera, and footage will be made available in a future release. The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the officers and deputy involved have been temporarily placed on administrative leave, as is standard.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood and New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin were each on scene following the shooting and commended the bravery of the officers and deputies involved. The injured officer was in good spirits Saturday night and his family was at his side at the hospital.