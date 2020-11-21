PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Hundreds of Protesters Gather Outside CNN Headquarters In Atlanta To “Take Down Fake News,” “Rescue America” – Loud Chants “CNN Sucks”

By Joe Mcdermott
ATLANTA, GA – In an act of peaceful protest, this morning, Saturday, November 21, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside of CNN’s Atlanta Georgia headquarters to “Rescue America” in what was advertised as a “Walk Away” rally focused on “taking down fake news” which one speaker stated, “what better place to take down fake news, then in front of CNN?”

Chanting, as captured in several videos posted to social networks by participants, one of which was  independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene), show picketing and  repeated chants of “CNN sucks” “Stop the Steal” and “Shame on you!”

Few, if any major news networks covered the protest, including CNN.

The rally then moved on to the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

