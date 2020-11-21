Hundreds of Protesters Gather Outside CNN Headquarters In Atlanta To “Take Down Fake News,” “Rescue America” – Loud Chants “CNN Sucks”

ATLANTA, GA – In an act of peaceful protest, this morning, Saturday, November 21, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside of CNN’s Atlanta Georgia headquarters to “Rescue America” in what was advertised as a “Walk Away” rally focused on “taking down fake news” which one speaker stated, “what better place to take down fake news, then in front of CNN?”

Chanting, as captured in several videos posted to social networks by participants, one of which was independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene), show picketing and repeated chants of “CNN sucks” “Stop the Steal” and “Shame on you!”

Few, if any major news networks covered the protest, including CNN.

ATLANTA!Tomorrow 10am

Join us RIGHT IN FRONT OF CNN as we TAKEDOWN the #FakeNews!

Event will be highly secured, including parking lot security.

JOIN one of the best rallies you’ll ever attend as we ROAST CNN.

*Streamed live by @RSBNetwork

REGISTER/DONATE:https://t.co/pDMaHIXJdF pic.twitter.com/2EwFF9wECT — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 21, 2020

The rally then moved on to the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.