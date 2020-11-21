Detective’s Seeking To Identify Two Suspects Wanted For Aggravated Battery At Local IHOP In Royal Palm Beach; Caused Victim Permeant Disfigurement

According to authorities, the two suspects committed a physically battery on two two females, one female received permeant disfigurement. The two males fled in a white Mazda 4-door vehicle. The IHOP is located in the 500 block of North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating two suspects they say are wanted for an aggravated battery on November 3, 2020 at 1:45 am inside a Royal Palm Beach IHOP restaurant.

According to authorities, the two suspects committed a physically battery on two two females, one female received permeant disfigurement. The two males fled in a white Mazda 4-door vehicle. The IHOP is located in the 500 block of North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.